Four killed in crash near Ashburton named

Police have released the names of the four people who died in a horror crash near Ashburton last week.

Avinash Chand died in Friday's crash. Photo: LinkedIn

Sheryll Cairns (66), Avinash Chand (33) and Donald Wallace (61), all of Christchurch, and 54-year-old Jonathan Campbell from Auckland were killed after a van and truck collided on Cochranes Rd, near the Ashburton River, about 9.30am on June 4.

It is understood Chand was driving the van, taking passengers to the annual Golden Guitar music competition in Gore.

Chand was a co-owner of Identity Tours Limited and moved to New Zealand from Fiji about 10 years ago.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, a police spokesperson said.

In an online post, a relative said he would be "remembered for his smile".

"We will miss you Avi, you left us without any words," she wrote.

Those who knew Chand also posted tributes.

"Its been an absolute honour knowing you Aviz," said one friend.

"You have touched countless peoples lives and brought a smile to so many. Rest in peace and love. We will meet again one day."

Said a police spokesperson: "Police would like to extend our sympathies to their families at this very difficult time."

- NZ Herald and Star News