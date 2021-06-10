Four killed in crash near Ashburton named

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
It is understood Chand was driving the van, taking passengers to the annual Golden Guitar music competition in Gore.
Chand was a co-owner of Identity Tours Limited and moved to New Zealand from Fiji about 10 years ago.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing, a police spokesperson said.
In an online post, a relative said he would be "remembered for his smile".
"We will miss you Avi, you left us without any words," she wrote.
Those who knew Chand also posted tributes.
"Its been an absolute honour knowing you Aviz," said one friend.
"You have touched countless peoples lives and brought a smile to so many. Rest in peace and love. We will meet again one day."
Said a police spokesperson: "Police would like to extend our sympathies to their families at this very difficult time."
- NZ Herald and Star News