Four new Covid cases in MIQ

South Aucklanders queue for New Zealand's first mass vaccination event, which aims to get more than 15,000 people vaccinated against Covid-19 over three days. Photo: NZ Herald

There are four new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation in New Zealand today, and none in the community.

The Ministry of Health this afternoon issued an update on Covid-19 cases as a mass vaccination event in South Auckland draws to a close.

Two of the four travellers came from the United Kingdom and one from United Arab Emirates. The origin of the fourth person has not been confirmed but they travelled via Qatar and Australia.

A historical case has also been identified, with a person who arrived on July 14 from Serbia and Montenegro testing positive on day 12 of their managed isolation stay. That person is the contact of a previously known case.

The number of active Covid cases in New Zealand is 36, while the total number of confirmed cases is 2517.

The Ministry of Health is still urging people who have travelled from Queensland to New Zealand since Monday July 26, to check whether they were in any of the locations of interest on the Queensland Health Website.

Parts of Queensland went into a three-day lockdown yesterday. The quarantine-free travel bubble with Australia has been suspended since July 23 but there have been managed return flights from the state since then.

Anyone who was on one of those flights since Monday and has been in a location of interest should immediately isolate and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453, the Ministry said.

If returnees from Queensland had not been to a location of interest they should still remain vigilant for symptoms.

It's hoped 15,500 people will have got their first Pfizer injection at the Auckland vaccination event which began on Friday in Manukau

As of Saturday night more than 10,000 people had received their first shot at the event, with another 5600 booked in for today. The event closes at 8pm.

Vessels update

The Mattina remains in quarantine at a secure berth in Bluff. Two of the Covid positive mariners remain in Southland Hospital and are in a stable condition, after a second transfer on Thursday, the Ministry said this afternoon.

The transfers were done in a carefully planned and co-ordinated way, using all appropriate Infection, Prevention and Control protocols, working with St John ambulance and other hospital staff, under the guidance of Southern DHB Medical Officers of Health.

Meanwhile, the Viking Bay remains in quarantine at a secure berth at Queens Wharf in Wellington.

As of midday today, 18 of the crew members were now back on board.

The vessel is expected to be granted pratique and leave Wellington tomorrow.

- NZ Herald and ODT Online