Four teens charged over Kawerau street brawl

Police have charged four teenagers over a serious assault in Kawerau that left a person in critical condition with stab wounds.

Eastern Bay of Plenty Police investigations manager Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson said police were called to a gas station on the corner of Plunket and Islington Sts about 12.35pm on Friday after reports of an altercation involving a group of young people.

"One person was found in a critical condition with injuries consistent with stab wounds, and they remain in a stable condition at Waikato Hospital."

Wilson said multiple knives had been seized, a scene examination conducted, and police had spoken with a number of people who were in the area at the time.

The four young people, aged 14 and 15, were remanded and due to reappear in the Whakatāne Youth Court this week on charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

"We continue to appeal for information that may assist in our investigation."

Police ask anyone who had not yet spoken to them to get in touch.