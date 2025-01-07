Funeral for slain police officer to be held next week

Senior Sergeant Lyn Fleming and some of the flowers laid outside her police station after her death. Photo: RNZ

A funeral with full police honours will be held next week for slain Nelson police officer Senior Sergeant Lyn Fleming.

Police have confirmed the beloved 38-year veteran will be farewelled at a special service on Thursday 16 January from 1pm at Nelson's Trafalgar Centre.

Fleming was one of two officers struck by a vehicle in Nelson's Buxton Square about 2am on 1 January.

She later died from her injuries.

The 32-year-old man charged with her murder appeared in court on Friday before being remanded in custody.

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers said Fleming made the "ultimate sacrifice as a police officer", and it was appropriate she was honoured with a formal police funeral.

"This is something I wish we didn't have to plan for, but I am grateful to Lyn's family for allowing her police family to be an integral part of her final farewell.

"My staff have already commenced planning with Lyn's family, and I want to ensure we are able to support Lyn's family in providing a fitting tribute for her."

Scenes from the Nelson vigil for slain police officer Senior Sergeant Lyn Fleming in central Nelson. Photo: RNZ

Fleming's family had been overwhelmed by the love and support they had received from the Nelson community and across New Zealand and they were very grateful, police said.

The family had also agreed to the service being livestreamed.

The service will include a motorcade, honour guard, police piper, and flag presentation to Fleming's family.

Tasman District Commander, Superintendent Tracey Thompson said local police were "hurting", but had been buoyed by messages of support.

"I want to acknowledge the overwhelming response that we've had from our community and from around the country.

"The expressions of grief and condolence and offers of support help give us strength.

"It's a reminder, in these sad times, of the reason that we come to work everyday - to serve our communities and work to keep everyone safe."