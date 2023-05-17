Gang headquarters being demolished after purchase

Diggers on site at the Devils Henchmen headquarters in Timaru yesterday. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Timaru District Council has bought the Devils Henchmen gang headquarters in Washdyke.

Following the purchase, which was confirmed yesterday, trespass notices were issued and demolition began at the Meadows Rd site.

The land will be on-sold to enable industrial expansion in the area.

Timaru Mayor Nigel Bowen said the council was serious when it said that gangs were not welcome in the district.

"Members of the community had been expressing real concern about the possibility of an expansion of gang activity in Timaru, and I think it’s important to send a clear and unequivocal message that they are not welcome in our district," he said.

"Following the purchase, we immediately demolished the buildings.

"We can then on-sell the land for industrial development to help meet the demand in this area.

"Doing this has enabled us to make a major investment in community safety, which won’t cost ratepayers anything, and that will supply more valuable industrial land back to our economy.

"The council taking this step is only one way of tackling this issue. It’s important that the community continues to turn their back on gangs.

"It’s more important now than ever that the community is united in closing their doors to gangs and their members."

The demolition of the Washdyke property was the second significant gang pad that has been removed from Timaru, with the recent demolition of the former Road Knights property in High St last week.

"These were longstanding gang properties and it’s great for our community to see the back of them, rather than offer any other gang the opportunity to move in and establish a foothold."