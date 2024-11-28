Gang patch arrests as police monitor funeral

Extra police staff and resources have been called in to monitor the funeral of a prominent Mongrel Mob figure. Photo: RNZ

Three Mongrel Mob members have been arrested for wearing patches as police monitor a gang funeral in Bay of Plenty.

Extra police staff and resources have been called in to the area to watch gang members and associates travelling for the funeral of a prominent Mongrel Mob figure, police said.

The Eagle helicopter is being used.

The three members, two aged 32 and one aged 31, were arrested yesterday for wearing "various items of clothing displaying Mongrel Mob insignia".

Under the Gangs Act, insignia is banned in public places, police are able to break up large groups in public "if they are causing fear and intimidation" and can issue non-consorting orders to stop gang members from associating or communicating for up to three years.

People breaking the law will be arrested, have their patches seized, and face prosecution. Being a member of a gang can now also be an aggravating factor in sentencing.

In the first 24 hours of the ban, introduced on November 21, a gang chapter president's patch was seized and on Sunday night a shirt was removed from a man who took a person to hospital after crash.

Detective Inspector Craig Rawlinson said it was important to provide family and friends the space to pay their respects but it would not stop police enforcing the law.

"No unlawful activity will be accepted, including breaches of the new Gangs Act, which came into effect last week.

"We will maintain an increased presence, monitoring movements of gang members and associates, and will be ready to respond if required."

As well as the three arrests, a 32-year-old patched member of East Side was arrested on shoplifting charges.

This morning, a 30-year-old driver was arrested and had his vehicle seized for alleged dangerous driving.

Police said they had been running checkpoints across Bay of Plenty and watched as a convoy drove the deceased gang member through Tauranga.

"Three motorbikes were seized after allegedly being used to disrupt traffic and block roads across Tauranga."

The three men arrested for wearing gang insignia were due in Tauranga District Court on December 2.