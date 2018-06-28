Girl killed after Taranaki crash had just turned eight

Nivek Madams (right) died after a two-car crash in South Taranaki yesterday. Photo: Supplied via NZ Herald

A young girl who died after the horror crash that claimed the lives of her sister and stepfather had just celebrated her eighth birthday the day before.

Nivek Madams was the back seat passenger in a vehicle which crashed head-on with another car, killing all of its occupants near Waverley Racecourse yesterday.

Hospital staff ensured Nivek's relatives could be by her side before she died.

Nivek's 5-month-old sister also died along with their stepfather.

The children's mother is in a stable condition in Wellington Hospital's intensive care unit this morning, a spokeswoman said.

The crash is now the worst in 13 years.

Nivek's family were told by hospital staff last night that there was nothing more they could do to save her, as they scrambled to be by her bedside.

Her father is currently serving a prison sentence and was phoned before life support was turned off.

She was also given a blessing by a hospital pastor at her father's request.

"Nivek has been surrounded by her family since the crash and was baptised by Pastor Sonny of Waikato Hospital at her Fathers request," a family friend posted on a Givealittle page.

"As the new cluster of Matariki stars for those who have left us were announced Nivek's little life slid away."

Nivek's godmother, Joy Clark, yesterday flew from Whanganui to Hamilton to get to her hospital bedside in time.