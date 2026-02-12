Global Insight: Govt urged to show international leadership

Young people want New Zealand politicians to show leadership on the world stage, Prof Robert Patman says.

The international relations specialist, who teaches at the University of Otago, says politicians’ timidity at a global level is one of the causes of youth disenchantment with the political system.

Prof Patman is urging the New Zealand government to combat that by showing leadership internationally.

"Many New Zealanders see their country as a brave little country that stands up for what's right," Prof Patman says.

"But I think one of the things that's caused disenchantment amongst many young people is that they feel our policies in recent years have become very cautious, looking just to keep beneath the radar, keeping out of trouble, not offending the powerful."

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon with members of the National Party at the Beehive last month. Photo: Getty Images

Prof Patman was speaking on the eve of the most important annual global security gathering, the Munich Security Conference.

Last year, US vice-president JD Vance’s shock speech to the Conference signaled the Trump administration’s up-ending of the international rules-based world order.

On Saturday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will address the gathered world leaders in Munich.

Prof Patman does not expect Rubio to backtrack on the fundamentals of the new US foreign policy, which many Europeans find offensive.

Watch full interview

The academic says the apparent crumbling of the world order gives New Zealand politicians an opportunity to take a lead.

"Quite frankly, I think New Zealand can make a difference.

"The crucial step is for New Zealand to want to make a difference.

"We cannot act on our own, but we can launch initiatives in conjunction with other like-minded countries."

In this episode of Global Insight, Prof Patman also details evidence the world order is under strain and points to international signs of hope.