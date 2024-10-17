Govt intervention not raised at meeting: mayor

Wellington mayor Tory Whanau. Photo: RNZ

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau says there was no talk of government interference during her talk with the Local Government Minister this morning.

Whanau earlier arrived at Parliament for a meeting with Simeon Brown as her council faces the threat of government intervention.

The council has to find a way to fill a huge budget hole of at least $400 million, after a decision last week not to sell its airport shares.

Following the meeting, Whanau said the conversation was polite and friendly and was mainly about her giving an update on the council.

Whanau said she understood while the government had concerns the council was committed to running a successful Long-Term Plan.

She told media the minister didn't express any concerns to her about the council.

"I acknowledge that the decision around Wellington Airport was a tough one for all of us."

The mayor there had been a lot of attention given to her council in recent days.

Whanau reiterated her belief that the council had not met the threshold of government intervention.

"There was certainly no decision on government intervention today."

The meeting was requested by Whanau in order to be "proactive" and update him on progress made by the council on its long term plan.

She said he gave no indication of intervention, and was still waiting on advice regarding intervention from the Department of Internal Affairs.

On Wednesday, councillors met behind closed doors to discuss how its Long-Term Plan (LTP) could be amended.

After councillors had previously called for government intervention and expressed a lack of faith in the mayor, most presented a more united front yesterday, telling the media they were confident they could find a way forward.

Ben McNulty said there had been an agreement around the table from councillors of what they now needed to look at.

"I would probably classify it as the most productive meeting we've had as city councillors in this triennium.

"I think there was a lack of ego in the room for once."

Most items would be on the table, but water funding was one of the big exceptions.

McNulty said a plan had not yet been formed, but an approach on a path going forward would be taken to Brown.

He maintained that any government intervention from there would be straight politics.

Iona Pannett said the council had not actually broken the law.

"I've been a councillor for a long time, we've had lots of big arguments, this is not the first or the last one," she said.

"We have not broken the law. There's actually no reason for intervention.

"We've made a call and now we're going to make another call."

Meanwhile, Ray Chung would rather have an election than government intervention. He has already put his name forward for the job.

He was not convinced having a Crown observer would solve the problem.

"What would it result in if this observer came and sat at the back of the room and sort of looked at how things went? What does that actually change?"

Whanau said yesterday's meeting had been "very productive".

She said the vote against selling airport shares meant the council was now moving forward to develop a LTP amendment that would address it insurance risk due to earthquakes and climate change disasters.

"A bottom line for me as we move forward is that we address this insurance challenge without increasing rates further. I also want to assure the public that, as we go through this process, I do not intend to cut projects that are critical for our city's growth and sustainability.

"For me, that means protecting our social housing, and continuing funding for water and key climate initiatives.

"We agreed that we must address our insurance risk. An important step towards this is to reduce our debt consistently over the course of the next 10 years so that we achieve $500 million of debt headroom in the case of a disaster. We will be working together to identify where these reductions will come from."

She said councillors had a "shared commitment" to "investigate the sale of ground leases and carbon credit holdings to form the basis of a fund (or other insurance mechanism) that can offer both returns and form of self-insurance to council and would grow over time".

Whanau said the previous proposal to create a self-insurance fund was widely supported by councillors, even if the sale of airport shares was not.

"None of the decisions ahead of us are easy, but a majority of councillors and pouiwi support this approach and are committed to doing what is right for our city."