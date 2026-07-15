Seymour suggests smartphone ban for under-16s

Act leader David Seymour. Photo: RNZ

Act leader David Seymour has suggested smartphones could be banned for under-16-year-olds.

In a speech at a business leaders' dinner on Wednesday night, Seymour said it was clear anxiety, depression and self-harm had increased in children and young people since the advent of smartphones.

He has suggested Parliament could prohibit the purchase, possession and supply of smartphones to under-16s, instead only allowing teenagers to use 'dumb-phones', which don't have access to social media apps.

"We already prohibit adults from supplying minors with tobacco and alcohol, for example.

"The object is tangible, the rule is understandable, and reasonable adults support the purpose of the law. A smartphone is just as tangible."

Citing political commentator Ani O'Brien, Seymour said that instead of regulating the platforms, the device should be targeted instead.

"Put simply, why don't we deal with the hardware instead of the software?"

The government is already considering a social media ban in line with Australia's and the United Kingdom's - but the Act Party has said it doesn't support it.

Seymour said a ban on social media is too hard to implement, and won't work.

Universal age verification could encroach on the internet privacy and freedom of adults - and would likely be ineffective in preventing teens from accessing sites, he said.

"And nobody seems capable of clearly defining what should be banned anyway," Seymour said.

"Is YouTube social media? WhatsApp? Discord? Reddit? Gaming platforms with chat functions?

"The moment you draw the line, technology changes and makes the line obsolete."

Seymour said his usual instinct was that government "should get out of the way", but in some cases, intervention could help.

"I'm not saying this to launch a policy.

"To be clear, I don't even know if the government trying to ban smartphones for under-16s is a good idea."

But he said this would be a better alternative to a social media ban, and that in some cases government intervention could help.

He said the government could issue clear guidance against smartphones for children - issuing that for schools, youth organisations and parents.

But it could also go a step further, he said, and ban the sale, supply and possession of smartphones.

"Parliament could pass a law defining what constitutes a "dumb phone" suitable for a person under 16.

"Prohibit the purchase, possession, and supply of smartphones for under-16s."

He said children could be given "dumb phones" instead when they need them.

"Give them access to the internet when it helps them learn.

"But stop pretending they need the most powerful attention-capturing device ever created sitting in their pocket throughout every hour of childhood."