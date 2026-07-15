H5N1 strain of bird flu confirmed in NZ. What now?

A Great skua (Stercorarius skua) that succumbed to bird flu in the Shetland Islands, Scotland. Photo: Getty

The H5N1 strain of bird flu that has been affecting countries around the world has arrived in New Zealand

Biosecurity Minister Andrew Hoggard confirmed the news on Wednesday afternoon, saying a brown skua returned a positive test after it was found on Petone Beach in Wellington.

Just yesterday, Hoggard told Checkpoint its arrival "could be any day now".

Here's what you need to know.

What is bird flu?

Also known as avian influenza, bird flu is a "contagious viral disease that affect both domestic and wild birds and is caused by avian influenza (AI) viruses", the Department of Conservation says.

Strains of the virus are classed according to how serious of an illness it creates.

The H5N1 strain, which has just arrived in New Zealand, emerged across the northern hemisphere in 2020.

"This H5N1 strain differs significantly from other HPAI strains because it spreads more easily between wild birds," DOC said.

Have we had bird flu before?

Yes - and recently. In December 2024, a high pathogenic H7N6 subtype of avian influenza was detected on a chicken farm in Otago.

More than 150,000 chickens were culled as a result, after chickens in multiple sheds at the farm tested positive for the virus.

Bird flu was found on a chicken farm in North Otago in December 2024.Photo: ODT files

Could this have been avoided?

A second farm south of Dunedin was also under investigation at the time after some chickens were found sick and dying, but test results were negative for bird flu.

Massey University professor Brett Gartell said the first case of bird flu was "always going to be soon", while Otago University evolutionary virologist Jemma Geoghegan earlier said New Zealand needed to be prepared for the "global threat".

Gartell said the big unknown was how vulnerable some of New Zealand's endemic species would be.

"We need anyone seeing sick birds to report them to MPI as soon as possible. This will give us our best chance to respond to the virus. Wildlife hospitals and wildlife rehabilitation centres need to start triaging seabirds, waterfowl and raptors before bringing them in with other birds."

Are skuas known to spread bird flu?

The sea bird is one of two - including giant petrel - that have been implicated in spreading the disease from South America and across the Southern Ocean, the ABC reported.

Research director Christophe Barbraud, from the marine predator team at the French National Centre for Scientific Research told the ABC: "Skuas and giant petrels predate live preys or scavenge on dead carcasses and are thus highly exposed to contamination to bird flu," he said.

The ABC reported that birds can become infected with the disease by transfer of mucous, saliva, faeces or eating infected carcasses.

Skuas could also be infected by birds they stole food from, Deakin University ecologist Marcel Klaassen told the ABC.

"When they see a bird has good food, a big crop, they follow them until they throw it up and eat it," Klaassen said.

Should we be concerned?

A main concern with the virus arriving in New Zealand was the threat it posed to wildlife.

Dr Jemma Geoghegan. Photo: Supplied

Internationally, Geoghegan said H5N1 had caused major mortality events in wild birds and marine mammals.

"Many of our native sea birds and other threatened species could be vulnerable when the virus comes here."

If the virus becomes more widespread and infects poultry barns, birds will need to be culled.

Hoggard said: "The reality is, that's something you're going to have to do, because you're not going to be able to re-stock your barn, or carry on producing with the disease in your barn."

Geoghegan said there was no reason for public panic.

"The advantage is that New Zealand is not facing this blindly. We can draw on several years of international experience, including the recent Australian response, to guide surveillance, wildlife monitoring and outbreak management.

"The priority now is to understand how widely the virus may be circulating and whether this is an isolated detection or evidence of broader spread. Rapid testing, genomic sequencing and close monitoring of wild birds will be essential."

What measures are in place to combat this?

Given the number of cases - currently 14 - just across the ditch in Australia, New Zealand had time to prepare for the strain to arrive.

PHF Science chief scientist professor David Murdoch said the country's isolation had "brought us valuable time to get ready".

"Careful surveillance is how we would detect any change early."

Murdoch said labs are prepared to identify and characterise the flu quickly.

"For the public, the practical advice is straightforward: don't handle sick or dead birds."

What are the symptoms?

Geoghegan said symptoms include if wildlife didn't look like its usual self, appeared dehydrated or was not moving well.

Symptoms could be a "range of things" but it was best to err on the side of caution, she said.

Will this impact humans?

While bird flu is not a human disease, Geoghegan said humans have been able to be infected by the virus through direct contact with infected animals.

Health New Zealand said bird flu is people was very rare.

"There has never been a human case of avian influenza reported in Aotearoa," its website said.

"In countries where avian influenza is present, human infection has generally only been found in people who have had a lot of contact with infected birds or other infected animals."

It could spread by:

touching eyes, nose or mouth after touching infected live or dead birds or other animals

touching eyes, nose, or mouth after touching bodily fluids of infected birds or other animals

"People with avian influenza do not easily spread the virus to other people," Health NZ said.

"On the rare occasion this has happened, it was because a person infected with avian influenza had a lot of close regular contact with another person, who then became sick too."

What can we do to help?

Hoggard said people should call MPI if they see sick or dead birds - particularly groups of sea birds washed up onshore.

There had been an increase in those reports, he said.

"We've also been - for many years - testing along with Fish and Game, wild fowl, what diseases they're spreading out there.

"So there are systems already in place for monitoring both ducks, and our avian flock as well."

The MPI exotic pest and disease hotline is 0800 809 966.