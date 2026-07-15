Review after concerns over officer's handling of cases

Detective Inspector Kevan Verry. Photo: Screenshot via RNZ

Police will review their systems used to manage child protection and sexual assault cases after concerns relating to a senior officer's handling of more than 50 cases, RNZ can reveal.

It can also be revealed that some of the cases being reinvestigated relate to allegations of sexual offending against children.

Police and Oranga Tamariki (the Ministry for Children) have also established a joint assurance panel to "provide strategic and operational oversight into how these cases are being managed".

It comes as an external advisory group was set up in relation to re-opened cases.

Police earlier told RNZ that 54 cases of child protection complaints and adult sexual assaults had been reopened. Forty related to child protection, 12 were adult sexual assault and two were other types of crime.

The cases are being re-investigated after concerns were raised in May this year about a senior officer's handling of a historical sexual abuse case that had sat for several years with no investigation.

The officer is Detective Inspector Kevan Verry. He works in the National Gang Unit, based in Wellington, and previously worked in Northland.

RNZ approached Police with a series of questions about the investigation including concerns raised about resourcing in Northland and the nature of the cases that are being re-investigated.

It is understood it was a well-known issue that the Child Protection Team and Adult Sexual Assault Team in Northland had a high workload and staff were being moved off to work on homicides.

In response, Assistant Commissioner District Support Tusha Penny told RNZ police were continuing with their investigation of adult sexual assault and child protection cases that had been re-opened under an umbrella operation dubbed Operation Hark.

"I understand that there are many questions being raised and that people want answers. We recognise the significance of this matter, which is why this thorough and methodical process is under way."

Penny said Police had assured the public and sector partners that they would be transparent and share the findings when the process was completed.

"In the meantime, it is important that we allow this process to run its course. For that reason, we are not in a position to provide a detailed breakdown of the cases while we are in the re-investigation and systems review phases."

Penny confirmed the cases related to allegations of physical and sexual offending against children and adults.

"Some of these cases relate to historical child sexual offending."

Police earlier said Verry was subject to an ongoing employment process.

"Police cannot discuss details surrounding this process."

Police and Oranga Tamariki have established a joint assurance panel to "provide strategic and operational oversight into how these cases are being managed", Penny said.

"It will also provide reassurance that our systems and protocols for managing these types of investigations, and our support for victims, are robust, and keeping people safe.

"Additionally, Police have established an External Advisory Group to provide expert external oversight and assurance for the current national Adult Sexual Assault and Child Protection reviews under way."

She earlier told RNZ she was unable to rule out that the alleged offenders had not offended again while the cases had been filed away.

"So that is exactly why we're taking this approach, because I'm not going to rule out anything.

"What we're going to do is have a comprehensive investigation of each one … the New Zealand Police aren't going to stand back and hide anything, it will be full and transparent, but our priority is around these victims and around making sure we do the job we need to do."

Police Minister Mark Mitchell said in a statement to RNZ today he had been briefed on the matter and assured that support was in place for the victims while their files were reinvestigated.

"I support the approach and decisions being taken by police as they work through the matter. I have been very clear that maintenance of standards in a service like the police is critically important, and that when any departure of these standards is identified, transparent action needs to be taken to address the issue and clearly demonstrate to the public that action will be taken.

"This will ensure that we continue to have one of the best and most professional police services in the world."

RNZ understands Verry, who has worked in police for nearly 30 years, is on special leave.

He earlier told RNZ: "I can't comment about the matter whilst an employment investigation is being undertaken and police have not provided me with any details of the cases involved".

It is believed the allegations relate to investigations that were closed and did not proceed to court.

It is understood that Verry's role at the time was as a second level supervisor. He would not be involved in investigating the file, but would receive the file with recommendations once the information had been gathered.

Oranga Tamariki to review involvement

RNZ earlier revealed the 40 child protection complaints that have been reopened included cases of children who may have been left in circumstances where there was risk to their welfare.

Oranga Tamariki deputy chief executive Thomas Ronan earlier said in a statement to RNZ the agency was first made aware of the investigation on 6 July.

"As soon as we received information from Police, we immediately began a review of our involvement in the identified cases, with a particular focus on the safety and wellbeing of any children who may have been involved."

Children's commissioner Dr Claire Achmad earlier told RNZ she was "aware that this matter may involve files where children were left in circumstances that posed risks to their welfare".

"If that is the case, it is deeply concerning. Any situation where information about potential harm to children has not been acted on appropriately raises serious questions and must be carefully examined. The safety, wellbeing and rights of affected mokopuna must remain the priority, including as these matters are further investigated and reviewed."

Chief victims adviser Ruth Money, who received a briefing on the matter from police, said they told her there was a possibility children had been left at risk.

She said the case was "one of the worst things I can remember in terms of risk and ongoing risk to children".

"That someone has decided to file, which means close a complaint that involves even a shadow of risk about a child's safety, it's utterly devastating."

Money said that as of today, police had formed an external review panel which she would be part of.

"I understand there'll be four or five of us where we can get under the bonnet, we can challenge them on everything, we can ask them everything we need to get assurance and to literally … police the Police over this."