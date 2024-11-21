Govt proposes law change on name suppression for sex offenders

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith. Photo: RNZ

The government is proposing a law change to stop courts permanently suppressing the names of convicted adult sex offenders, unless the victim agrees to it.

A second change would ensure victims of all sexual crimes, including intimate visual recording offences, were automatically given name suppression.

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith said it would fix a legislative gap where some victims received automatic name suppression while others did not.

"For example, victims of intimate visual recording offences currently have to ask the court for name suppression. This only causes further distress, and many worry that their name or details will be published without their knowledge."

At present victims' views only had to be taken into account by the courts, and long battles over name suppression retraumatised victims, as did the inability to discuss what happened to them and to warn others, he said.

"New Zealand's name suppression laws need to better empower victims of sexual offences, ensure openness of court proceedings, and that people convicted of serious sexual crimes are identified and held to account.

"These changes will help ensure there are 20,000 fewer victims of serious violent crime by 2029, and that the needs of victims are prioritised."