Great Walks booking dates confirmed

A hiker on the footbridge over the Brown River at the start of the Heaphy track in Kahurangi National Park. Photo: Getty Images

Most Great Walks will open for bookings in July, following months of technical glitches and false starts.

In April, the booking system crashed for several hours when 10,000 people tried to book the Milford Track in Fiordland.

Despite the glitch, the walk was effectively sold out by noon that day.

A week later, the Department of Conservation postponed bookings for most Great Walks, but cited plans to reopen them in June.

That was pushed back again last month.

‘‘We are now pleased to announce that the rest of the Great Walks bookings will open from 11 July,’’ Doc heritage and visitors director Cat Wilson said.

‘‘The fixes made to the booking system have been tested extensively by our vendor and an independent specialist, so we have the assurance we need to reopen bookings soon.

"We are grateful to everyone for their patience and understanding and appreciate the time it has taken to make the required changes to the system mean we are opening bookings later than usual."

The department has faced criticism in recent months particularly from operators who have lost bookings due to the delays and the continued uncertainty.

Tourism companies said they were relieved to have the new Great Walk booking dates after multiple delays.

The Tongariro Northern Circuit will open first.

Great Walks opening dates

• July 11: Tongariro Northern Circuit.

• July 12: Rakiura Track.

• July 13: Paparoa Track.

• July 18: Abel Tasman Coast Track.

• July 19: Whanganui Journey.

• July 20: Kepler Track.

• July 25: Routeburn Track.

• July 26: Heaphy Track.

New booking dates for huts, lodges and campsites

• July 27: Momorangi Bay camping ground.

• August 1: South Island huts, campsites and lodges.

• August 2: North Island huts, campsites and lodges.

• August 3: Totaranui camping ground.