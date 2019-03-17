Gun City owner to front press conference

Gun City Dunedin. Photo: Google

The owner of a nationwide gun store will front a press conference in Christchurch tomorrow morning.

The Otago Daily Times called Gun City owner David Tipple for comment today but Mr Tipple said his ''advisers" had told him hosting a press conference tomorrow would be the best course of action.

Gun City bills itself as the world's largest gun store and sells a range of military style semi automatic weapons.

The ODT attempted to contact Gun City yesterday to ask questions about its Dunedin store, but was unable to make contact.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has promised changes to New Zealand's gun laws and said regulations around semi-automatic weapons was "one of the issues" the government would consider.

Attorney-General David Parker has clarified comments made at a vigil in Auckland's Aotea Square this afternoon, saying the government has not yet committed to banning some or all semi-automatic weapons.

Mr Parker appeared to tell the cheering crowd that the government would ban semi-automatics, with some media and people on social media reporting the government had promised action.

He has since, however, told RNZ he did not mean to go further than the prime minister. Earlier today Jacinda Ardern promised changes to New Zealand's gun laws and said regulations around semi-automatic weapons was "one of the issues" the government would consider.

But she did not say definitively the government would ban those weapons.