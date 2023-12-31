Hamilton homicide victim identified, woman charged

Te Reo Wickliffe-Heta. Photo: Supplied/ NZ Herald

A 24-year-old woman has been charged with assault after a man was found dead in a Hamilton driveway.

Police have named the homicide victim as Te Reo Wickliffe-Heta.

The 24-year-old Hamilton man, believed to be a member of the Mongrel Mob gang, was found dead in the driveway in Sundown Cres in the suburb of Melville just after midnight on Saturday.

In a statement, Detective Senior Sergeant Terri Wilson today said the arrested woman would appear in the Waikato town's district court.

"Further charges are likely.”

Police have appealed for any residents of the street who may have relevant CCTV footage to get in touch.

“Initial inquiries indicate that he had earlier been involved in an incident at another property on Sundown Cres,” an earlier police statement said.

“A man linked to that address is assisting police with our inquiries.”

Scene guards were in place yesterday at both houses.

People who want to contact police can phone 105 and quote file number 231230/5501.