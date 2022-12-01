Head Hunters' Christchurch gang pad seized by police

The Head Hunters’ Christchurch gang pad. Photo: Police

The Christchurch headquarters of the Head Hunters gang has been forfeited under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act 2009.

The High Court released its decision to allow the forfeiture of the Wigram property on Vickerys Rd late yesterday after a submission from police.

Police initially restrained the property in 2017 following a major investigation into the gang’s involvement in organised crime and drug offences.

The High Court in Christchurch ordered the forfeiture of the property on Vickerys Rd, along with $6162.30 seized from unlicensed gaming machines and a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Police made the application to the High Court on the grounds the Christchurch based members and associates of the Head Hunters were deeply involved in the sale and supply of methamphetamine.

Detective Inspector Craig Hamilton said: "Those members and associates were also involved in completing to numerous improvements made to the property since it came into the gang’s ownership in 2016, having been previously occupied by the Epitaph Riders gang.

"In its judgment, the court found it was an inescapable conclusion that funding came from significant criminal activity, including drug dealing and unlicensed gaming machines."

The Christchurch headquarters of the Head Hunters Motorcycle Gang has been taken off its hands. Photo: Police

Hamilton, who is the manager of asset recovery units, said police have dealt another blow to organised crime with the release of the judgment.

"Police remain firmly focused on targeting and disrupting organised criminal activity on a number of fronts and today’s decision reflects that.

"This is a great result for the community."

Hamilton said through its asset recovery teams across the country, police will continue to hunt out and seek the proceeds of crime.

"We are committed to not only putting those involved in inflicting hurt and harm on the community before the Court, but we will also continue to target the proceeds derived from their offending."

A forfeiture application, filed by the police commissioner, seeking confiscation of the gang’s Auckland East chapter headquarters in Ellerslie, is currently before the High Court. A hearing is set for that matter in late 2023.