Health network laments planned strike by nurses

WellSouth director of nursing Wendy Findlay. PHOTO: CLIVE COPEMAN

Planned strike action by primary care nurses is "truly disappointing", WellSouth primary health network says.

On Tuesday, the New Zealand Nurses Organisation issued notice of a one-day strike on September 3, following nine months of unresolved pay negotiations.

If the industrial action goes ahead, about 3200 nurses, receptionists and administration staff working in 500 GP practices and medical centres will walk off the job.

WellSouth director of nursing Wendy Findlay was dismayed the union felt it had no choice but to strike.

"We sincerely hope there will be a resolution to the funding issue so our nursing colleagues do not need to take this job action," Ms Findlay said.

"WellSouth strongly supports the need for pay parity for nurses working in primary care ... the recent response to Covid-19 crisis shows just how dedicated and capable nurses are and how invaluable their contribution is to health services in this country."

Primary care nurses worked as hard as hospital nurses, had as much responsibility and were as skilled, she said.

"Yet they often have to work on their own, without the benefits of infrastructure and resources in secondary care, and, unfortunately, have fewer professional development opportunities."

WellSouth and practices were planning to minimise disruption caused by the strike.

"However, the fact is that primary care nurses play a vital role in health care services and, no doubt, there will be impacts, and some appointments and procedures will invariably need to be rescheduled. ‘’

The NZNO has called for primary care nurses to be paid the same as hospital nurses.