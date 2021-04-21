Health shakeup: DHBs scrapped for one national provider

KEY POINTS:

• All DHBs will be replaced by one national health body, Health New Zealand

• A new Māori health authority will be created, with power to commission health services

• A new Public Health agency will be created

• The Ministry of Health will be bolstered and will monitor performance, and advise the Government

New Zealand's 20 District Health Boards will be replaced by one, single national health body responsible for the running of all hospitals, the Government has revealed.

The national body will be called Health New Zealand and is part of the biggest changes to the country's health care system in history.

It will have four regional divisions. Each division will work with a range of district offices which will develop and implement local health plans.

It will delegate authority to local levels so regional services have a say in what they need and how they work, Health Minister Andrew Little says.

On the rural front, a fact sheet supplied says rural communities will still be served by a workforce of professionals. These professionals will be better supported to deliver more care in the community.

There will be a greater focus on the use of technology to deliver more care digitally where appropriate.

Community are would also be delivered in a more "integrated" way, so information is shared between services better.

A new Māori Health authority will also be set up, with the power to commission health services and monitor Māori health, as well as developing policy.

This will be overseen by the Ministry of Health, which will be "strengthened" by the review.

Little unveiled the major changes this morning - "the reforms will mean that, for the first time, we will have a truly national health system".

The changes will begin to come into effect in July next year.

The minister said he has heard calls for change, quickly.

"The current system no longer serves our needs well. Our goal is a health system that helps all New Zealanders to live longer in good health.

"We need a system that is not only fairer, but also smarter."

Smarter meant making the most of the money and resources available, the minister said, and he was not underestimating the challenges.

"Our system has become overly complex. It is too complicated for a small nation. We need to operate as one system. Organisations working together should be the norm, not the exception."

New legislation for Health NZ and the Māori Health Authority will be worked on and Little expects that legislation to be passed by April 2022.

Today's announcement is not the full extent of the Government's major healthcare shake-up and there will be further announcements on the disability sector.

"We are going to put the emphasis squarely on primary and community healthcare and will do away with duplication and unnecessary bureaucracy between regions," Little said.

He added that the reforms "herald a change in focus for the health system".

Changes recommended by Heather Simpson, who spearheaded the report, included slashing the number of DHBs and dropping the election of its officials. Photo: NZ Herald

When it comes to the DHBs, today's announcement goes a lot further than the recommendations in last year's Heather Simpson health report.That advised the Government to slash the number of DHB's in New Zealand from 20 down to between eight and 10.

Today's announcement means that the 20 -year-old system, whereby the public vote for DHB board members, will be scrapped.

Although Little said DHBs have serves their communities well for 20 years, having separate organisations and competing priorities has led to "unacceptable variability in health services".

"That is the type of treatment you get can come down to where in the country you live. That's why it's become known as the postcode lottery - in a country as small as New Zealand, we just don't need it."

He stressed that the reforms will not mean funding to hospitals will get cut.

Health New Zealand will comprise the 12 public health services across the country.

The new Māori Health authority will be an "independent voice," which will aim to change Māori health outcomes in New Zealand, according to Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare.

"It will have joint decision-making rights to agree national strategies, policies and plans that affect Māori at all levels of the system," he said, adding that it will work alongside Health New Zealand.

The Covid-19 pandemic was one of the reasons for the new Public Health Agency, Little said.

"Population and public health present some of the largest opportunities to address inequality, tackle the causes of health need and manage future demand."

Its main role will be to lead New Zealand's overall health strategy, policy, analysis and monitoring of the entire health system.

"It will monitor threats to our health and ensure we are ready to deal with them," the minister said.

In other words, there will be a shift in the Government's health priorities towards prevention.

"The reforms will ensure the system is able to cope with the effects of an ageing population and respond more quickly to public health crises like the Covid-19 pandemic," Little said.