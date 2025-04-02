Heavy rain bearing down on upper South Island

MetService has issued orange heavy rain warnings for the Tasman, Marlborough, Buller and Westland districts, along with Mt Taranaki in the North Island.

The heaviest falls are expected in Tasman, northwest of Motueka, with 350 to 450 millimetres forecast, possibly more about the ranges, and 150 to 250mm elsewhere.

Peak rates of 25 to 35mm/h are expected about the ranges from late Thursday morning, and there is a moderate chance of the warning being upgraded to red.

Heavy rain was also forecast for the Marlborough District, with 200 to 300mm about the Richmond and Bryant ranges and 100 to 150mm elsewhere. Peak rates of 20 to 30mm/h are expected, mainly about those ranges.

MetService says streams and rivers may rise rapidly. Surface flooding, slips, and difficult driving conditions are possible.

People were advised to clear drains and gutters to prepare for the heavy rain. Avoid low-lying areas and drive cautiously.

On Thursday the rain will continue to move across the country from the west driven by a low.

MetService said there was a high chance that heavy rain watches in the upper South Island would be upgraded to warnings as the weather system progressed.

In the North Island the heavy rain forecast for the west of the island, including Taranaki, would be some of the most significant this year, with parts of the country still officially in drought.

Northland, Eastern Bay of Plenty and the Central Plateau would also be hit from Thursday and MetService advised there would also be strong winds for parts of the island.