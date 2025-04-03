Heavy rain set to drench much of country

Much of New Zealand is under weather alerts today and there are fears of flooding as an “atmospheric river” brings heavy rain to both main islands.

MetService has updated its severe weather warnings for many parts of the country, as the system moves in.

The forecaster has orange rain warnings in place for much of the upper South Island and for northern and eastern areas of the North Island.

MetService says this system is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds, with the heaviest rain expected to affect northern parts of the South Island.

The forecaster is warning it could be a significant rain event for Nelson and Tasman, with a chance that warnings in the area could be upgraded to red.

People are being warned to expect surface flooding and slips at the top of the South Island.

Nelson Tasman Civil Defence says the rain is forecast to be steady, with large volumes accumulating in the ranges.

MetService says 300 to 400mm is expected about the ranges, in addition to rain that has already fallen.

About 90mm was recorded overnight.

MetService forecaster Alain Baillie this morning said so far the Tasman region had been heaviest hit, with about 40mm of rain overnight and the downpours expected to intensify later this morning.

"Up to 73mm at Paradise Peak, Collingwood had 50, Takaka 40mm, further west Westport at 28 mm."

Tasman Mayor Tim King said this amount of rain could cause slips, flooded roads and rivers bursting their banks.

"The general advice is to be aware, if you're in an area that is potentially subject to the impacts of heavy rainfall do the normal things; checking gutters, checking stormwater gates, checking your own property," he says.

MetService meteorologist Thapi Makgabutlane says up to 90mm of rain fell overnight, but the bulk of the rain is yet to come.

"The bulk of the rain is expected in the ranges but even away from the ranges quite a lot of rain and of course the flow-on effect from the rain in the ranges, so of course things such as slips, things such as flooding and as well as dangerous driving conditions."

People should plan for a very wet day on the roads, she says.

Makgabutlane says the system is expected to arrive on Tuesday but a high-pressure system to the east of New Zealand has slowed down its movement.

"So it has been tracking very slowly but now that it has arrived its movement is as we're expecting and we'll continue to track it throughout the day and assessing real-time information as it comes in to see how we are looking going forward."

She says it is hoped the rainfall will make a difference in areas which has been very dry, but one system would not fix the problem.

"Up until now what we've been seeing is patchy showers here and there that's not really going to make a difference, what we really need is these large widespread rain bringing systems."

In Buller, up to 300mm of rain was predicted to fall about the Paparoa Range and 160 to 220mm elsewhere.

Buller Mayor Jamie Cleine says sandbags are being given out as a precaution to people in Westport who have previously dealt with surface flooding.

"With those rain intensities particularly later Thursday afternoon and into Friday there could easily be reasonably significant surface flooding around our urban areas."