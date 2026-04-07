Two employees hospitalised after aggravated robberies in Christchurch

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Police are making inquiries after two aggravated robberies in Christchurch on Monday evening.

Acting Senior Sergeant Seb Kohnke said officers were called to a commercial premises on Briggs Rd in Shirley at 8.10pm, after two people entered with a weapon and assaulted an employee.

"The offenders have then fled the area in a stolen vehicle. It is unknown what was taken at this stage," Kohnke said.

The employee was taken to hospital.

About 10 minutes later, police received another report of two people entering a premises with a weapon, this time on McBratneys Rd.

An employee there was also assaulted, and was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

"The two offenders have targeted cash before leaving the area in a vehicle," Kohnke said.

Police are working to identify and locate the offenders, and figure out whether or not the incidents are linked.