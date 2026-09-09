Police say they have spoken to a number of high school students who were on the platform when a boy died at an Auckland train station.

The boy was struck by a train at Baldwin Avenue Station in Mount Albert on Wednesday afternoon.

Inspector Kerry Watson said police had worked to notify the next of kin "and the community will appreciate that this will be devastating news for them".

Family members were seen crying at the station on Wednesday night.

"Anyone who may have witnessed what happened, and who hasn't spoken to Police, are asked to make contact," Watson said.

Auckland Transport said it expected some train services to be cancelled on the Western Line and it was advising customers to check its online journey planner or app before travelling.

The New Zealand Herald reports that three Mt Albert Grammar School staff were on the platform on Thursday morning as students arrived off trains to go to the nearby college.