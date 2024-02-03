High winds hit transport in Auckland

Lanes have been closed on the Auckland Harbour Bridge. Photo: NZ Herald

Severe winds have halted ferry services and closed lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge this afternoon.

An NZTA spokesperson said that owing to to severe wind gusts, lane closures and reduced speed limits were in place over the bridge.

“High-vehicles and motorcycles should consider using the Western Ring Route (SH18/SH16).”

An Auckland Transport spokesperson said that due to high winds, the Northcote Point Wharf stop of the 14:10 Inner Harbour Loop ferry service would be missed.

MetService described the wind as “strong”, with gusts of up to 83kmh across the bridge.