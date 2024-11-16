Homicide investigation after 8-year-old boy dies

File photo

A homicide investigation is underway after an eight-year-old boy died following an assault.

A 25-year-old woman has been charged with assault, police said on Saturday, and they were not ruling out charges against others at this stage.

They were called to Whakatane Hospital at 5.30pm Friday after the boy died.

The accused was remanded in custody, due to reappear in Whakatane District Court on Wednesday.

"A scene examination will be conducted today at an address in Te Teko," police said in a statement.

They urged anyone with information to call 105, contact them online or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, and cite reference number 241115/2140.

"Any further information will be issued proactively when available."