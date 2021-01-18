Homicide investigation after two found dead in Taranaki

A homicide investigation is under way after two people were found dead in Taranaki in the early hours of this morning.

Police said they were called to a property in Hāwera about 2.50am today.

"One person was arrested at the scene without incident and is assisting police with our inquiries," area commander inspector Belinda Dewar said.

The circumstances of the incident are not yet known.

Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to it.

A scene guard has been put in place and will continue throughout this morning, she said.