Homicide probe after body found near Christchurch

Police have launched a homicide inquiry after a body was found on a rural property near Christchurch today.
The body was found on a property in Woodend, north of the city, police said in a statement this evening.
A homicide investigation has begun but there is not thought to be any risk to the public.
Police said they were in the early stages of the investigation and were not able to offer further comment.