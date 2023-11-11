Homicide probe into death in Nelson

A homicide inquiry is under way following the death of a person in the Nelson suburb of Stoke last night.

Police say they were called to a property on Orchard St about 7pm where a man was found with critical injuries.

He was taken to hospital where he died, Detective Inspector Lex Bruning said.

Det Insp Bruning appealed for help in tracing the movements of a car - a white BMW X5 station wagon with the registration BMW693.

"We believe this vehicle is of interest to the investigation and are seeking to locate it."

He said officers were supporting the family of the dead man.

"Our thoughts are with his family and police will work to support them through this difficult time as we investigate to give them answers.

"Those involved are believed to be known to each other."

A guard remains in place at the scene, where an examination is due to take place today.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.