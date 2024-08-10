How does a grocery shop today compare with 2022?

Stock photo

By Louise Ternouth of RNZ

What happens when the price at the supermarket checkout keeps rising but your budget does not?

In RNZ's latest installment of Checkpoint's new series Crunching the Numbers, we are drilling into the detail of the weekly shop from Countdown and PAK'n SAVE to see how much it has gone up since 2022.

It is no secret Kiwis are feeling the pinch, so RNZ asked shoppers how much the weekly shop was setting them back.

One woman said for a household of four it cost them $200. Another shopper said for their household of four with three teenagers it cost $500.

A single pensioner said he usually paid $100 a week.

For over two years, Checkpoint has been tracking the price of 36 supermarket items in the same area.

Our first shop in May 2022 at Greenlane Countdown cost us $238 dollars and the same items at PAK'n SAVE Royal Oak cost $217.

Two years later, that same shop at Countdown Greenlane jumped to $289, while PAK'n SAVE's shop shot up to $256.

Shoppers told Checkpoint they were leaving products out of their trolleys.

One shopper said she shopped around for her fruit and vegetables at the local green grocer which was "miles cheaper".

Another said she tried to buy in bulk and told her kids "they've got to eat baked beans and two-minute noodles".

Compared to our 2022 shop, seasonal veges like carrots and cauliflower were cheaper. A 1kg block of cheese was about $10 or less at both supermarkets and milk stayed the same or came out slightly less.

But those were exceptions - most of the items on shopping list cost more.

That stacked up for shoppers RNZ spoke to who explained how much more their trolley full costs. "For a single person on pension, $20 to $30, I'd say easy." Another said things had increased 25 percent.

Washing and cleaning products came out consistently more expensive. A 48 pack of Finish dishwashing tablets cost $36 at Countdown Greenlane which is $11 more than in 2022. Meanwhile, 4kg of Persil sensitive washing powder had jumped from $22 dollars at both supermarkets in 2022 to $35 at Countdown and $28 at PAK'n SAVE.

A 50 box of Twinning's Earl Grey tea more than doubled in price at PAK'n SAVE to $7.70 staples like rice, noodles, canned tomatoes and beans were more expensive at both stores. 1kg of Fresh and Fruity plain yoghurt more than doubled to $7.40 at Countdown.

The humble mince was now not so humble.

1kg used to cost $11.99 at PAK'n SAVE. It is now $14.99 a kg. At Countdown, it was up from 14.90 in 2022 to $16.90 now.

Some shoppers told RNZ it had become a luxury they could not afford.

"Putting meat in front of a teenage boy is near impossible - a piece of steak - it's so expensive.

"We're getting the C grade meat and paying the A grade price and that really stinks."

For bakers, flour and sugar were also more pricey and a dozen Countdown branded barn eggs, were up to $9. The cheapest at PAk'n SAVE was $7.99.

Butter was no longer such an affordable staple, with the cheapest available option at both stores over $6.

Down the toiletries aisle, a litre of Palmolive body wash was an extra $4.30 at Countdown and Huggies size 3 Nappies were an extra $7 at PAK'n SAVE now $23.99.

With a new report due in the next month from the Commerce Commission looking into the profits of supermarkets, these shoppers said that could not come soon enough.