'I was so proud of you': Mum heartbroken after son killed in shooting

Fresh Choice in Featherston. Photo: screenshot/Google

The mother of a man who was killed in a shooting in South Wairarapa over the weekend says her "heart is broken".

Doreion Peri Ropata Hard, 23, was found in a vehicle in Carterton with a gunshot wound, which he later died from.

The discovery came following a report of a shot or shots fired at a vehicle as it was driven out of the Fresh Choice supermarket in nearby Featherston, sending emergency services rushing to the site, about 4pm on Saturday.

Two men will appear in the Wellington District Court on Monday, charged with murder after the shooting.

Police are not ruling out further charges against the pair, aged 23 and 25.

It is believed the people were known to each other, but police say they are continuing to investigate whether others may have been involved.

An obituary for the 23-year-old man said he was a loved partner, father of two, son and stepson.

The tribute also said he was a loved brother, grandson, nephew cousin and friend to many.

His mother Selena said he "left far too early".

"You were an amazing intelligent, loving, funny person… I was so proud of you… I only saw the best in you! I was so grateful to be your Mother."

The obituary said funeral details were to be advised.

She said his siblings were deeply saddened by his death too.

Local MP for Wairapapa, National's Mike Butterick said the deadly shooting was "abhorrent", but the community would pull together.

He said he was "appalled" by the "unacceptable" violence in a busy public place.

Carterton Mayor Ron Mark described the shooting as brazen.

He told Morning Report it happened near a busy supermarket in Featherston where families were shopping.

"A busy place on a Saturday - with mums, and families, and kids all around the supermarket in that shopping area - cars and going in and out - there to be a couple of thugs and idiots firing off multiple rounds at somebody with absolutely no regard for the safety of the public in that area," Mark said.

"It's just unacceptable, totally unacceptable."

Mark added there was "very little sympathy" for people who shoot each other.

"People have had a gutsful, they're over it.

"I did assure the public and it was good to see it happen that the police were over this. They were expecting to make arrests pretty quickly and they did so."