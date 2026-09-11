A woman who gave a man dying on an Auckland footpath CPR says she is reluctantly speaking out after she claims a medical centre refused to help the man or let members of the public use their defibrillator.

Police confirmed they were called to a sudden death on New North Rd in Mt Albert at 4.25pm on Thursday and said the death had been referred to the coroner.

Leoni Mcinroe, a former anaesthetic technician, was at her shop on New North Rd when she saw a commotion outside, by the Mt Albert Medical Centre.

"I saw someone on the ground and ran down there. I asked if an ambulance was called and a lady told me yes, and I asked if anyone had been into the medical centre to ask for help and a young couple told me they had and the receptionist told them he wasn't their patient so they couldn't help."

The practice manager of the Mt Albert Medical Centre, Monali Barot, said they were "deeply saddened by the tragedy" and were cooperating fully with authorities.

Mcinroe said she stepped in and began performing CPR for about 15 minutes until emergency services arrived.

She said it was a man in his late 60s or early 70s lying on the busy road, just next to the bus stop.

She said the young couple told her the man had a fainty pulse and unusual breathing when they arrived.

"When we were administering CPR, his head was bashing on the concrete. And because it was uneven, there was nothing, we all looked around for something to go under his head to prevent that impact, I asked that young woman again, please go and ask for something for under his head, we have to have something under his head."

But again, she said the medical centre refused, so they took a pillow anyway.

As the public gathered there was talk of finding a defibrillator, Mcinroe said, which she was told the medical centre also refused.

Eventually, one was brought over from a nearby gym.

"I didn't fully understand the resistance that was coming from the medical centre because I kept saying, where are they? Why haven't they come down?

"You'd expect better from a medical centre, wouldn't you? Oh, it's just mind-blowing."

She said she was "sickened" by how the centre treated the public.

"Their lack of humanity… I'm just sickened. Doctors are under oath to assist. It's beyond a belief.

"I'm utterly disgusted."

Mcinroe said she told police about the refusal from the medical centre who told her to lay a complaint with the Medical Council - which she said she has.

The Medical Council said it could not confirm this due to "privacy reasons".