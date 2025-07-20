Infrastructure boost for jobs and growth, says govt

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon (centre) with Chris Bishop and Nicola Willis. Image: TVNZ via RNZ

The government has released an infrastructure update showing that $6 billion of government-funded construction is due to start between now and Christmas.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and other ministers joined him in the rural town of Drury, near Auckland, for the announcement this morning.

In a statement, Minister for Economic Growth Nicola Willis and Minister for Infrastructure Chris Bishop said the projects would drive economic activity and create thousands of jobs across the country.

"The projects getting under way include new roads, hospitals, schools, high-tech laboratories and other government buildings," Willis said.

"That means spades in the ground, jobs throughout the country and a stronger economy.

"Improving the quality of New Zealand's infrastructure is critical to growing the economy and helping Kiwis with the cost of living.

"Good roads, schools and hospitals help business to move goods and services to market quickly and efficiently, children to learn and doctors and nurses to get patients back on their feet."

The projects would create thousands of employment opportunities for New Zealanders, Bishop said.

"Numbers vary according to the nature of projects, but data sourced from the Infrastructure Commission suggests each billion dollars of infrastructure investment per year equates to about 4500 jobs.

"In total, workers are expected to start construction on $3.9 billion worth of roading projects in the next few months.

"They include the Ōtaki to north of Levin expressway, the Melling interchange, the Waihoehoe Road upgrade, and the new Ōmanawa bridge on SH29. All will help to lift productivity by getting people and freight to their destinations quickly and safely.

"Health projects kicking off include upgrades to Auckland City Hospital, Middlemore Hospital, and the construction of a new acute mental health unit at Hutt Valley Hospital.

"Construction work on the new inpatients building at the new Dunedin Hospital has also just begun."

Projects focused on improving school properties nearly $800 million in value would also be underway before the end of the year, he said.

"Other government infrastructure projects due to start before the end of this year include a massive new state-of-the-art biosecurity facility in Auckland for the Ministry of Primary Industries and the Papakura District Court interim courthouse.

"Importantly, this is just the start. The National Infrastructure Pipeline, managed by the Infrastructure Commission, now shows planned future projects totalling $207 billion across central government, local government and the private sector."

Alongside the infrastructure update, Nicola Willis today released an update on the government's Infrastructure for Growth work programme.

The update is the first refresh of the Going for Growth agenda launched in February to drive economic growth by backing business, improving infrastructure and skills, and removing barriers to innovation.

Projects beginning construction

• Hutt Valley Te Whare Ahuru Acute Mental Health Unit, Wellington

• Kidz First and McIndoe Building Recladding, Middlemore Hospital, Auckland

• Linear Accelerators Replacement, Auckland City Hospital, Auckland

• Plant Health & Environment Capability Laboratory, Auckland

• Papakura District Court Interim Courthouse, Auckland

• Waihoehoe Road Upgrade, Auckland

• SH22 (Drury) Corridor Upgrade - interim works, Auckland

• SH29 Tauriko - Omanawa Bridge - Bay of Plenty

• SH1 Ōtaki to north of Levin, Horowhenua

• SH2 Melling Interchange, Wellington

• SH76 Brougham Street, Canterbury

• Rolleston Access Improvements - Package 1, Canterbury

• Parliamentary Library - south building and underground carpark seismic strengthening & rebuild, Wellington

• School property projects across the country including roll growth classrooms, upgrades and redevelopments & learning support satellite classrooms, administration blocks and gymnasiums.