'Internal employment process' begins at Firearms Safety Authority

There have been allegations of a "toxic culture" at the Firearms Safety Authority. Photo: Getty Images

An "internal employment process" has started at Te Tari Pūreke Firearms Safety Authority, after concerns were raised by staff.

The firearms regulator was established following the Christchurch Mosque attacks in 2019.

According to its website it has three main functions including implementing the firearms licensing system, managing the Firearms Registry and educating people to enable compliance and promote the safe use of firearms.

The Firearms Safety Authority is a business unit hosted within New Zealand Police.

RNZ was recently informed about concerns of a "toxic culture" in the unit with allegations of bullying and concerns about the management of complaints.

In response to questions from RNZ, a police spokesperson confirmed an "internal employment process" was under way at Te Tari Pūreke "following concerns raised by some staff".

"Police has the same privacy obligations as any other employer and therefore cannot provide any further information or comment."

Te Tari Pūreke's website states its role as regulator is to "enable fit and proper people to legitimately use firearms in New Zealand and seek to protect the public from the harm that may be caused by the misuse of firearms".