'Jesus! Jesus!': Car driven on to tracks in front of train

Train drivers can be heard yelling "Jesus! Jesus!" as their locomotive barrels towards a car that has been driven on to railway tracks.

The scene was part of a video released in Wellington on Monday to mark the start of Rail Safety Week.

It showed a car approaching the railway tracks at speed and failing to stop at a level crossing.

It was then driven on to the tracks, straight into the path of an oncoming train.

The train drivers could be heard yelling before the train slammed into the vehicle, shunting it off the tracks.

The motorist survived the collision.

KiwiRail chief asset development officer David Gordon said the video was released to emphasise the importance of individual responsibility at crossings.

"Luckily, in this case, the accident was not fatal. But even close calls at level crossings can take a huge toll on train drivers and those who narrowly avoid death," he says.

KiwiRail did not specify exactly when and where the incident occurred, but said it happened recently in the North Island.

It said there were 19 collisions and 173 near-misses at level crossings in the year to 30 June.

In the past 10 years, more than 170 people had died after being hit by trains throughout Aotearoa.

KiwiRail and TrackSAFE were asking people to use their 'Steely Stare' and look both ways for trains at any level crossing, Gordon said.

"Disappointingly, the latest figures show that 95 percent of collisions and 73 percent of near-misses were at crossings that already have flashing lights and bells or barrier arms installed.

"This emphasises how important an individual's behaviour is when it comes to safety around railway tracks."

TrackSAFE manager Megan Drayton said trains travelled faster than they appeared to.

"Locomotive engineers can blow the horn and put on the emergency brakes, but there is often little else they can do to stop the train in a hurry."