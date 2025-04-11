Job relisted without 'tikanga' title at Peters request

NZ First leader Winston Peters. Photo: RNZ

A job ad for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade that enraged Winston Peters has been relisted with a tweaked title, removing the word 'tikanga'.

The foreign minister is comfortable with the new role, after the word 'protocol' was used instead.

On Thursday the ministry posted a new ad on Seek for a 'Lead Adviser, Māori protocol, customs and cultural diplomacy'.

Last month the ministry advertised an almost identical role for a 'Tikanga lead', with a salary of up to $170,000, which Peters asked to be pulled down.

The advertisement said the successful applicant would lead the provision of tikanga advice for the ministry and also advise staff offshore.

At the time Peters was asked what he made of the job ad after his strong criticism of such hires in the past, coupled with New Zealand First attempting to introduce legislation that would remove "diversity, equity and inclusion" (DEI) regulations from the public service.

He responded by saying, that sort of job title was a case of a bad idea getting "dug in deeper than ticks on a hound" and he made it clear the ministry would be told to "fix" it.

Peters questioned what the purpose of the role would even be and told reporters, "there will not be an appointment".

On Friday, however, a spokesperson for Peters said he was comfortable with the new job title.

"The minister's opposition to the politically loaded and inaccurate use of the term 'tikanga' is well known. However, protocol has always been important."

A spokesperson for the ministry said it was continuing with recruitment of the previously advertised role, and the new job title is "clearer in describing the role and its scope".

"We have reviewed the advertisement for accuracy, consistency, and clarity."

The new ad says the lead adviser will: