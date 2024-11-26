Kim Dotcom recovering from 'serious stroke'

Kim Dotcom. File photo

Internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom has revealed he is recovering from a "serious stroke".

The update was posted on X and was his first post since the result of the US election on November 6.

The German-born businessman said he had "the best health professionals" helping him recover and asked for prayers for himself and his family.

It comes just months after Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith signed an extradition order to the United States, where Dotcom faces criminal charges relating to the defunct website Megaupload.

The site allowed file-sharing of copyrighted material including pirated movies, TV programmes and songs and generated millions of dollars in revenue.

Dotcom said he would appeal the extradition, saying he would not a fair hearing the US.

He said in signing the extradition order in August the justice minister was surrendering him to a country where he had never set foot.

US authorities say Dotcom and three associates cost record companies and film studios in excess of $500 million.

Dotcom and his associates have been fighting extradition to the United States since 2012, following a raid ordered by the FBI on the Auckland mansion he was living in. The charges he faces in the US include criminal copyright infringement, racketeering, wire fraud and money laundering.

His associates Mathias Ortmann and Bram van der Kolk entered plea deals in 2023 and were sentenced to more than two years in jail. A third associate has since died.