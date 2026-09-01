TV producer Alexander Breingan has been ordered to return to New Zealand from Los Angeles.

He faces 33 charges and is alleged to have used forged documents to obtain more than $4.3 million in government-funded rebates and $10.2 million in lending to finance 13 television programmes.

He has pleaded not guilty.

A warrant for his arrest was issued in November 2025.

In May this year, the Serious Fraud Office applied to extradite Breingan from the United States.

He appeared by audio-visual link at the Auckland District Court on Thursday last week where he told the court he wanted to stay in Los Angeles, but would return three months before his trial.

Breingan also asked for his arrest warrant to be withdrawn.

Both applications were declined and he was due to appear at the Auckland District Court in November.