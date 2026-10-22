Labour's candidate for Tāmaki Makaurau, Kerrin Leoni, has resigned after a video emerged showing her campaigning with gang members.

The video showed Leoni wearing her Labour Party jacket, speaking with Mongrel Mob members about enrolling to vote and changing the government.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins had heavily criticised Green and Te Pāti Māori candidates for their recent election campaign visit to a Mongrel Mob pad, and released a statement this morning:

“Kerrin Leoni has resigned as a Labour candidate. I have made it very clear that campaigning alongside gangs is unacceptable," Hipkins said.

"The footage that has emerged is inconsistent with the standards I expect of Labour candidates.

"I understand that families are complex. You can’t choose your family, and I firmly believe people should be supported to leave gangs and turn their lives around.

"But candidates are responsible for their own choices, and when they fall short of the standard I expect, I will hold them to account.

"Because nominations have closed, Kerrin’s name will still appear on the ballot. However, she is no longer a Labour candidate and does not represent the party.”

Hipkins earlier said it was unacceptable for politicians to "go out and celebrate with gangs", and that it was "really, really ill considered, they made a real error of judgement."

Leoni had acknowledged she has whānau in gangs and said she attended a whānau function earlier this month, with some gang members present - but claimed it was not a gang pad.

One of the candidates Hipkins criticised was Te Pāti Māori's Oriini Kaipara, who told a Whakaata Māori debate this week that Leoni had recently been campaigning with gang members.

Kaipara said Leoni had since deleted a social media post about it.

Leoni denied that during the debate, and sought to clarify the situation in a Facebook post on Thursday evening.

"To be clear, I have not attended a gang pad, at all during this campaign. I said at the debate I have close whānau who are gang members. In early October, I attended a whānau function where some of those present were whānau gang members."

Leoni - a former Auckland councillor - said her whānau supported her political career.

"I will not turn my back on them or pretend they are not my whānau because of their associations. I've always tried to be a role model for my whānau," she wrote.

She said she was disappointed it had become the main focus following the debate, and she wanted to focus on the issues that matter to voters.