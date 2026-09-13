Labour will make employer contributions to KiwiSaver compulsory, as well as raise the minimum to 6% even when employees reduce or pause their own, with the party saying it wants to make the retirement savings scheme "work harder for more New Zealanders".

It will also set the default employee rate at 4%, extend employer contributions to workers over 65, maintain contributions while parents are on parental leave, and ban new total remuneration contracts that absorb KiwiSaver contributions from employers into salaries, if elected on November 7.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins said KiwiSaver was one the party's "proudest legacies", as he announced the policy at the Sharesies office in Wellington on Sunday.

"We created it, and now we're going to make it work better for people.”

Labour leader Chris Hipkins. Photo: RNZ

He said Labour was the party of KiwiSaver and believed every New Zealander should have the opportunity to build a secure future.

"Sir Michael Cullen turned that belief into KiwiSaver, while National voted against it," Hipkins said, adding that under National "too many New Zealanders are struggling to pay the bills, let alone save for tomorrow".

Hipkins referenced the 83,400 people who were currently on a savings suspension because times were tough, with more than a million working-age KiwiSaver members not contributing at all.