Both major parties are below the 30% mark with less than two months until the general election, according to a new poll.

The latest The Post/Freshwater Strategy poll, funded by Infrastructure New Zealand, shows neither the current coalition bloc nor the opposition bloc would have the numbers to form a government, with both on 60 seats.

Since the last of this poll in June, Labour has slumped by 7 points. It remains in the lead — but only just.

National has also fallen, by 2 points, while the Greens, New Zealand First, and ACT have all gone up.

For the first time in this poll, the Opportunity Party is above the 5% threshold, but its numbers are still not enough to help the left bloc into government.

Results

Labour: 28% (down 7)

National 27% (down 2)

Greens: 14% (up 4)

NZ First: 13% (up 1)

ACT: 9% (up 1)

Opportunity: 6% (previously included with 'other')

Te Pāti Māori: 2% (no change)

Other: 2% (down 1)

According to The Post's calculations, which assume that parties win electorate seats broadly in line with their share of the party vote, and retain at least one electorate seat each, the coalition bloc would have 60 seats, while the parliamentary opposition would have 53. Add in Opportunity's 7 and that leads to a hung Parliament.

Those numbers could change if there is an overhang, as Te Pāti Māori has been campaigning on.

In the preferred Prime Minister stakes, Chris Hipkins is on 45%, up 1 point from June's poll. Christopher Luxon is down 2 points to 35%. A further 16% of people chose neither, while 4% were unsure.

A majority of voters also still believe the country is heading in the wrong direction, with 56% saying so. Those feeling the country is heading in the right direction numbered 27%.

The general election is on November 7.

• Freshwater Strategy interviewed 1011 eligible voters in New Zealand, aged 18+ online, between September 4-11. The margin of error was +/- 3%. The data is weighted to be representative of New Zealand voters.