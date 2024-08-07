Lead found in North Island town's water supply

Photo: ODT files

Tests have shown an elevated level of lead in the water supply for Tokomaru in the North Island.

People living in the Horowhenua town are being told not to drink tap water while testing continues.

Boiling the water will not make it safe and residents should use bottled water for all uses including brushing teeth, preparing food, and baby formula, Horowhenua District Council said.

A water tanker would be at the Tokomaru Community Hall, and the school and early childhood centre was being given bottled water.

The council said the measures were a precautionary step.

Further tests were being done on Wednesday morning, and council and health officials were meeting to discuss next steps.

What the council knows so far

On July 16, the council tested drinking water at the Tokomaru Fire Station given the recent completion of upgrades at the Tokomaru Water Treatment Plant. That test indicated the presence of lead in the network - this was thought to be a sampling error - however as a precaution it did additional and more regular testing.

Following advice from Taumata Arawai (NZ Water Regulator), the council proactively implemented an enhanced testing regime. Results in late July confirmed the reservoir was compliant.

On Sunday, August 4 a test indicated the presence of lead in the reticulation network which was thought to be impacted by a corroding brass tap at the sampling point.

On Tuesday, August 6 test results indicated non-compliant lead levels in both the reticulation network and the reservoir at the Tokomaru Water Treatment Plant. These results are due to the enhanced testing in place, and council immediately contacted Taumata Arawai and the Ministry of Health for advice.

In a statement the council said it wanted to be transparent and up front, so it notified the community of the test results as soon as they were confirmed.