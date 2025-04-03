Two seriously hurt in Banks Peninsula crash

Two people are seriously injured after a car crashed down a bank on Canterbury's Banks Peninsula this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Christchurch-Akaroa Rd (State Highway 75) near Little River just before 10.40am.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews from the Akaroa and Christchurch City stations reportedly found two people trapped in the vehicle.

Hato Hone St John sent two helicopters to the scene. It said two people were airlifted to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition.

Diversions were in place along a section of Christchurch-Akaroa Rd.

Earlier today, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi warned South Island motorists to take care in the wet conditions.

"Take extra care as you're travelling with the wet weather we're having today," an NZTA spokesperson said.

"After the good weather we've been having, rain can make roads extremely slippery due to the build-up of dust, dirt, and oil on the road.

"MetService New Zealand forecasts rain to last until late Friday afternoon. Just like with black ice in winter, the road may be slippery even if it doesn't look any different than usual.

"You need to travel to the conditions: Be extra careful on curves and when you're braking and steering, increase your following distance to people ahead of you, and turn your headlights on dipped if your wipers are on.

"Heavy rain also increases the risks of slips and flooding."