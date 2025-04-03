Whale hit capsized boat that killed five: report

Two hours into an i-Catcher excursion in September 2022 the boat capsized off Good Bay, killing five of the 11 passengers. Photo: Supplied / Transport Accident Investigation Commission via RNZ

The boat that capsized off the coast of Kaikōura in 2022, killing five people had hit a whale, and those who died were trapped in the petrol-contaminated hull, the transport watchdog has found.

It also found the "disorganised" emergency response was hampered with communication problems - but even if emergency services arrived earlier, it would not have changed the outcome of the accident.

Two hours into the i-Catcher excursion in September 2022, it capsized off Goose Bay, killing five of the 11 people on board when they became trapped under the flipped vessel and were exposed to petrol fumes.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission's 2023 preliminary report found a fuel leak contributed to the five deaths.

Its final report released on Thursday confirmed that, and said the system had not been thoroughly examined.

It found the initial capsize was caused by the boat hitting a whale.

All five of those who died were found within the air pocket under the upturned hull wearing inflated lifejackets, hindering their ability to escape, the report said.

"It is virtually certain that defects in the vessel's fuel system allowed fuel to leak into the air pocket of the upturned vessel reducing the survivability of the accident."

Because they were trapped, they could not activate the emergency beacon, it said.

"Survivability was reduced by the combination of a toxic environment, cold water, and the confined space," said TAIC Chief Investigator of Accidents Naveen Kozhuppakalam.

Search and rescue effort hampered by communication problems

The report described the emergency response as "disorganised".

The five passengers and the skipper who survived had managed to climb on top of the upturned boat, and the skipper dialled 111 at 10.11am.

Atop the hull, the skipper knocked on it to see if any of the five underneath the boat would respond.

"In response, knocking from underneath the upturned hull was heard by the skipper and passengers atop the hull," the report said.

The skipper then yelled that help was on the way, while remaining on the line with the police.

"By 1022 the knocking from underneath the hull had stopped, and the skipper then told the Police communicator to send divers urgently."

It would be another five hours before divers arrived.

The emergency call taker tried to reach the local constable who was busy with another matter, and there were no other officers on duty.

Three efforts to page the local Coastguard went unanswered.

At 10.24am the Maritime NZ Rescue Coordination Centre sent out a mayday call, which a recreational boat answered. Ten minutes later, a Coastguard member confirmed they were responding.

The recreational boat arrived at the i-Catcher about 10.40am, rescuing those atop the hull - though the skipper stayed behind. He told the emergency call taker he wanted to dive underneath to try and rescue the five people trapped.

"The Police communicator responded that the Coastguard was on its way, and mistakenly provided the skipper with incorrect information, informing them that the Coastguard vessel was equipped with dive gear and that the two winch-capable helicopters would be able to lift the boat."

A private helicopter flew over to assess the scene, and the skipper indicated people were trapped, but the helicopter could not conduct a rescue as it did not have a winch.

The Coastguard arrived shortly before 11am and rescued the skipper, but did not have divers to reach those trapped.

The police dive squad began assembling about 11.30am in Wellington, and flew to Kaikōura.

They reached the i-Catcher and recovered the bodies by 3.40pm.

The report said that even if the dive squad was deployed earlier, it would not have changed the outcome of the incident.

However: "Kaikōura, an area of significant maritime activity, did not have a rescue plan, leaving the area susceptible to a disorganised emergency response," it found.

Recommendations

TAIC made a raft of recommendations, including that Maritime NZ improve its surveying system to ensure entire fuel systems are inspected.

Maritime NZ has implemented that recommendation already.

TAIC also suggested all crew should carry personal locator beacons - as well as the emergency beacon every boat has - and educated people about how to deflate life jackets.

Those who died were Catherine Margaret Haddock, 65, and Susan Jane Cade, 63, of Lower Hutt; and Diana Ruby Stewart, 68, Peter Charles Hockley, 76, and Maureen Patricia Pierre, 75, all of Christchurch. All were members of the Nature Photography Society of New Zealand.

Mark and Sharlene Ealam who ran Fish Kaikoura, the business the group had chartered the vessel through, said at the time it was an "unprecedented tragedy".