At least two dead in fiery Taranaki crash

At least two people are confirmed dead and police hold fears the toll may rise after a fiery two-vehicle crash in Taranaki this morning.

Emergency services are responding to the collision on State Highway 3 in Eltham, which has left the stretch of highway closed.

Police said several people had died following a crash at 5.50am at the intersection of Mountain and Boylan Rds.

A spokesperson said one of the vehicles involved caught fire and police were working to establish the number of occupants.

Two people are confirmed to be dead.

The spokesperson said inquiries to determine how many people were inside the vehicles might take some time.

Diversions were now in place at SH3 and Dalziell Rd for northbound traffic and SH3 and Rotokare Rd for southbound traffic.

“The road is expected to remain closed for some time while a scene examination is conducted.

“An investigation into the cause of the crash is under way.”

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said one of the cars was engulfed in flames when emergency services arrived on the scene.

She described the fire as “well-involved” but said crews were able to extinguish it quickly.

Traffic management is in place at the scene and motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route.