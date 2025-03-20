'Living on toast': Older Kiwis cutting back on food

Age Concern says pensioners are making frozen dishes last for days, are living on toast or skipping meals to pay the bills. Photo: Getty Images

Older New Zealanders are cutting back on food to pay the bills, with advocates saying some are making frozen meals last three days or skipping meals entirely.

Pre Covid-19, research in the Journal of Primary Health showed that out of 174 people going into residential care, 93% were either malnourished or at risk of malnutrition.

Now, Age Concern fears the situation could be getting worse as it is hears about older people who are reducing the amount of food they are buying as one of the only ways to pay the bills.

Age Concern chief executive Karen Billings-Jensen told RNZ's Nine to Noon programme today things have reached a tipping point.

She said she has heard "horrific stories" from pensioners that are making frozen meals last three days, skipping meals, or not eating at all to pay the bills.

Research shows 40 percent of New Zealanders aged 65 and over have no other income besides superannuation, while 20 percent only have a little more.

"Those fixed costs that we reflected on earlier this morning, the rent, the power, the mortgage, the rates, the insurance, with them increasing the only movable bit of a budget is often that food spending," Billings-Jensen said.

While eating less can happen with age, Billings-Jensen is concerned of the risk of malnutrition for older people.

She said some people are "living on toast".

"Nothing wrong with toast, but if that's all that you are able to afford, or all that you are eating, that's not nutritiously balanced."

Research from Massey University in 2021 found more than a third (37 percent) of older people who live in the community are at risk of malnutrition.

She said older people need enough protein and iron to help keep their muscle mass.

"If you are not getting the right energy in then it might be harder to be doing some of the things that will keep you active and keep you connected to the community and the people that you love," she said.

"Nutrition is just so important to prevent chronic disease, disabilities and enable people to live in their homes."

Aged Care urges New Zealanders to have conversations with older people in their lives about what they are eating.

"For those who are really struggling, look to who you might be able to talk to," Billings-Jensen said.

She said they have seen an increase in older people using foodbanks. She also advices those struggling to reach out to Work and Income.

"People do care, and people want to help."