Loafers Lodge fire: Man in court on five murder charges

A man has appeared in court charged with five counts of murder following the fatal blaze at Loafers Lodge in Wellington last month. Photo: RNZ

The man accused of setting two fires at Loafers Lodge in Wellington last month has appeared in court by AVL on five counts of murder.

The 48-year-old, who has interim name suppression, appeared in the Wellington District Court over audio visual link.

Defence lawyer Doug Ewen asked for interim name suppression to continue until the matter could be argued properly in the Wellington High Court.

Media applications to take photos and film the defendant were declined.

Judge Nicholls remanded him in custody to appear in the High Court later this month.

The man earlier appeared in court on two counts of arson, including a charge of setting fire to a couch on the third floor of the Adelaide Rd hostel. That fire is understood to have happened shortly before the second blaze, which claimed five victims.

The victims were Kenneth Barnard, 67, Liam James Hockings, 50, Peter Glenn O’Sullivan, 64, Melvin Joseph Parun, 68, and Michael Wahrlich, 67, known by many as Mike the Juggler.

The victims were found in the burned husk of the building in the days after the fire, as police carried out a methodical and painstaking scene examination, hampered by heavy debris and building instability.

The fire started about 12.30am on Tuesday, May 16. Police spent nearly two weeks tracking down 99 unaccounted for people who may or may not have been living in the building at the time.

A mayoral relief fund set up after the fire has raised $346,000 to help those who have been affected.

The Wellington City Mission reported last week $71,300 has been distributed: $47,500 in cash, $2723 has gone towards accommodation, $2390 has been spent on medical and dental services, $2587 on whiteware, and $11,198 on flights for whānau.

Liam James Hockings, 50, died in the fire. Photo: Supplied

A statement released by police on behalf of the Hockings family said: "We would like to thank everyone for their support and kindness at this time."

Liam Hockings’ sister is BBC presenter Lucy Hockings, and he had met now-Prime Minister Chris Hipkins during his time at university, with the pair joining other activists to rally against the privatisation of education in 1997.

Kenneth Barnard’s family described the family member as caring and kind.

"Kenneth was our brother, he was a funny little kid, a kindly boy who became a kindly man as he grew up," the family statement said.

"His nephews and nieces adored him.

"His phone calls were always caring, and he was very patient when teased, which some of us did every time the opportunity presented itself.

"Rest in peace dear brother, we will really miss you."

Kenneth Barnard, 67, was adored by his nieces and nephews. Photo: Supplied

Wellington’s legal community also shared memories of Melvin Parun, recalling him as a kind and eccentric criminal lawyer, who was passionate about his work.

Parun left the country after a failed legal challenge against the Court of Appeal practice in the early 2000s of allowing High Court judges to temporarily sit on Court of Appeal cases.

Melvin Joseph Parun was a well-liked and eccentric criminal defence lawyer in Wellington in earlier years. Photo: Supplied

Prominent human rights lawyer Tony Ellis described the case as "the beginning of the downfall of Mel".

Most of Parun’s colleagues lost touch with him after he moved to Australia and had not realised he had moved back to New Zealand and was living in Loafers Lodge.

About 400 people also attended Michael Wahrlich’s funeral online and in-person.

Mourners from all walks of life trickled into the Newtown funeral home hosting the memorial - buskers, police, social workers, government bureaucrats, gang members - and the mayor.

Margaret Wahrlich, one of Mike’s four siblings, said the 67-year-old began juggling as a child, using oranges and lemons from the kitchen.

Her brother was a caring person, she said, who would be grieving for the other fire victims if he had survived.

"Our hearts go out to all the victims of the fire ... condolences to their friends and family," she said.

Michael Wahrlich, known in Wellington as Mike the Juggler. Photo: Supplied

A tribute page by the Wilson Funeral Home said Wahrlich was a well-known Wellington street entertainer who brought joy to the lives of many people.

"He will be sadly missed by all the people who were lifted by his happy, laughing personality and were provided entertainment as they passed by him."