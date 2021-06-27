Sunday, 27 June 2021

Lotto win: One lucky punter's $13 million night

    1. News
    2. National

    One lucky New Plymouth punter is $13 million richer after they won both Powerball and First Division last night.

    The winning ticket was sold at New World Merrilands, and means they are the twelfth Powerball winner this year.

    It comes just three weeks after a Hamilton player won $16.5 million with Powerball First Division.

    The winning numbers drawn at 8pm last night were 26, 1, 11, 32, 2, 6.

    The bonus ball was 10 and the Powerball 3.

    There was no other Division 1 winner. Powerball had reached a $12m jackpot before last night.

    Strike Four has rolled over and will be $600,000 on Wednesday night.

    Other Powerball wins in 2021

    2 January: $2.8 million - The Market Store, Twizel
    2 January: $2.8 million - Fresh Choice, Te Anau
    6 January: $4.5 million - Te Aroha Supermarket, Te Aroha
    20 January: $8.5 million - Western Heights Foodmarket, Rotorua
    27 February: $22.5 million - MyLotto, Christchurch
    13 March: $8.25 million - Paper Plus, Matamata
    20 March: $5.2 million - Hornby Mall Lotto, Christchurch
    24 March: $4.25 million - MyLotto, Northland
    17 April: $14.25 million - MyLotto, Auckland
    8 May: $12.3 million - Hylite Dairy, Auckland
    5 June $16.5 million - Hamilton

    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter