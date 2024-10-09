'Loved father, son, brother' killed when crane tyre exploded

Brian died in a workplace accident on Friday. Photo: Givealittle

The man who died after a crane tyre exploded at a Christchurch workplace on Friday was dedicated and devoted to his job, his family says.

Brian worked at Smith Crane and Construction on Johns Rd in Harewood.

A Givealittle page set up by his father and aunty, Bruce and Kaye Whiteman, said he was changing a crane tyre, as he had done most days for over a decade in the job, when he was killed.

"It exploded killing him instantly,” the Givealittle page said.

Emergency services were called to the workplace about 9.15am. WorkSafe was also advised of the death.

"Brian was a young man dedicated and devoted to his job," the family said via Givealittle.

"He would talk about his work day-in-day-out to anyone that would listen, the passion in his voice was admirable.

"Sadly, on Friday he didn’t make it home. Brian was changing a crane tyre as he does most days for well over a decade, and it exploded killing him instantly.

"He was a loved father, son, brother, uncle, cousin and work colleague.

"He has left us to do this thing called life without him, and joined his mum in heaven who recently grew her wings too."

The money raised on the page would go toward the costs of his funeral. As of Wednesday morning, the page had raised $2505.

"Any donations to ensure Brian is (sent) off this earth in an environment filled of love, we would be forever grateful.

"We are desperate to give him the send off and farewell he deserves, surrounded by his friends and family."