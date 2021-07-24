Saturday, 24 July 2021

Lucky punter wins over $17m in Lotto

    One lucky Aucklander will be $17.16 million richer tonight after winning Lotto Powerball while two Southerners will have to settle for $166,667 each. 

    The winning ticket was sold at West City Lotto in Auckland and was made up of $17m from Powerball and $166,667 from Lotto first division. 

    The first division prize was split with five other players, including two from the South. 

    One winning ticket was sold at Pak n Save Dunedin and another via MyLotto in Southland. 

    The big jackpot was the thirteenth Powerball win of the year, a month after a New Plymouth punter took home $13m. 

