Lucky punter wins over $17m in Lotto

One lucky Aucklander will be $17.16 million richer tonight after winning Lotto Powerball while two Southerners will have to settle for $166,667 each.

The winning ticket was sold at West City Lotto in Auckland and was made up of $17m from Powerball and $166,667 from Lotto first division.

The first division prize was split with five other players, including two from the South.

One winning ticket was sold at Pak n Save Dunedin and another via MyLotto in Southland.

The big jackpot was the thirteenth Powerball win of the year, a month after a New Plymouth punter took home $13m.