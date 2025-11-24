Luxon gives assurance coalition govt is 'strong'

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. Photo: Getty Images

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says the government is a strong, stable coalition despite a public stoush between the leaders of the minor parties, ACT and New Zealand First.

His comments came after NZ First leader Winston Peters vowed to repeal the Regulatory Standards Bill if re-elected, prompting ACT leader David Seymour, the proponent of the bill, to warn Peters could be preparing to jump ship to Labour.

Luxon was asked about the stability of the government by RNZ.

"This is a strong, stable coalition government. We are operating in an MMP environment in which individual parties have their own policies."

In contrast, he said a possible the left bloc coalition was "a mess", with a mix of Labour, Green, Te Pāti Māori and now two independents after the party expulsions.

"I think New Zealanders will think clearly about the options. They will look at our coalition and see a stable government, then look across to the other side and see a mess," he said.

Earlier on Monday, Luxon was also quizzed about political polls which, in some cases, have Labour ahead of National and leader Chris Hipkins also ahead as the preferred Prime Minister.

Luxon was asked by Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking about the possibility National MPs could decide to change leader, with senior minister Chris Bishop a possible replacement.

Luxon said he could not take talk of a coup seriously.

"I've been reading this stuff and hearing this stuff ever since I came here. I'm very focused on what I have to do."

On Bishop, he said: "He is a great minister, he's a good friend, and he's doing an awesome job."

Luxon said there was "absolutely no question" about a leadership change and he would be leading National into the 2026 election.

His comments come after pressure on the government from an Ipsos Issues Monitor poll which showed it falling to a rating of 3.9 out of 10 among respondents; the 1004 people polled rated Labour as best to handle more issues.

In September an RNZ-Reid research poll of 1000 New Zealanders asked if a change of leadership would improve National's chances at next year's election, 41.9% said no, and 33.4% were unsure.

Only a quarter (24.7%) thought it would put National in a better position to win.

Among those respondents, Erica Stanford (8.2%), Nicola Willis (7.9%) and Chris Bishop (7.2%) were floated as potential successors.

But the largest share - 43.3% - did not have an alternative National MP in mind.